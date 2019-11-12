

JOANN JONES



Joann was born in Washington, DC on October 3, 1952 and resided in Falls Church, VA until her passing on November 5, 2019. She was a graduate of the University of Virginia where she was a member of the first class that included women. She retired after a long career with the federal government. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Pompa, Sr. She leaves behind James, her husband of 37 years; her mother, Ann Pompa of Palm Harbor, FL; her brother, Anthony Pompa, Jr. (Rosemary) of Sandy Spring, MD; nephew Anthony Pompa III; and niece Ciara Rose Pompa. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by service at 1:30 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. Condolences may be expressed at