JOANN JONES (1952 - 2019)
Everly Community Funeral Care
6161 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA
22044
(703)-532-5161
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
1:30 PM
Everly Community Funeral Care
6161 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22044
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:30 PM
Everly Community Funeral Care
6161 Leesburg Pike
Falls Church, VA 22044
JOANN JONES

Joann was born in Washington, DC on October 3, 1952 and resided in Falls Church, VA until her passing on November 5, 2019. She was a graduate of the University of Virginia where she was a member of the first class that included women. She retired after a long career with the federal government. She was preceded in death by her father, Anthony Pompa, Sr. She leaves behind James, her husband of 37 years; her mother, Ann Pompa of Palm Harbor, FL; her brother, Anthony Pompa, Jr. (Rosemary) of Sandy Spring, MD; nephew Anthony Pompa III; and niece Ciara Rose Pompa. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., followed by service at 1:30 p.m. at Everly Funeral Home, 6161 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA. Condolences may be expressed at

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2019
