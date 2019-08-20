Lee Joann Catherine LeBlanc Lee Joann Catherine LeBlanc Lee, age 83, passed away peacefully August 18, 2019 at Forest Hills of DC (formerly the Methodist Home of Washington). Joann was born in New London, CT to Arthur and Helen (Krauth) LeBlanc. She grew up with a love for rowing and sailing. She earned her high school diploma from Williams Memorial Institute and earned her nursing certificate from Middlesex Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Middletown, CT. Following several years' working in operating rooms and then moving into public health, Joann moved to Boston to earn her BSN at Boston University. While in Boston, Joann met Richard, a graduate engineering student at MIT and Harvard. They married at the Harvard Memorial Church in 1960 and subsequently moved to Edward's Air Force Base in California. During this time, Joann continued her studies and drove many miles across the Mojave Desert each day to commute to the Antelope Valley Hospital in a VW Bug with no gas gauge. Joann and her husband settled in the Washington area in 1963, and over the next decade she had three boys. As a homemaker, she became a "choir mom" for her two sons in the Washington National Cathedral Choir of Men and Boys. She also brought her passion for gardening to the Little Sanctuary at St. Albans School, where she served as a volunteer florist. Joann was an active member of the Metropolitan Memorial United Methodist Church since becoming a member in 1974. She volunteered at the Methodist Home of Washington, where she was later warmly remembered and embraced as a resident. She also served on the Executive Committee of the United Methodist Women. In particular, she loved the annual bazaar, and eventually became its Chair. Over the years, Joann developed an interest in genealogy. Her research brought her across the country, from Gettysburg to Salt Lake City, and from Georgia up to Nova Scotia, Canada. Joann was active with numerous charities and nonprofits across Washington, including Holy Cross Hospital, Shepard's Table, and the Soldier's and Airmans' Home. Survivors include her husband, Richard C. Lee of Washington, DC; and sister, Patricia Roggero of Waterford, CT; sons David (Diane) of Williamsburg, VA, Michael (Daryl) of Chicago, IL, and Peter (Lauralyn) of Washington, DC; Grandchildren, Connor (Jessica) of Warminster, PA, Duncan, Jessica, and Russell of Williamsburg, Peyton and Carlton of Chicago, and Caroline and Annalise of Washington. She is also survived by her nieces, Karen Roggero Fritzler and Nancy (Steve) Rinehart, and grandnieces, Daryl and Patricia Rinehart. Planning for Joann's memorial service at the Washington National Cathedral is underway for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to the Washington National Cathedral or the .In lieu of flowers, please make your donation to the Washington National Cathedral or the .
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2019