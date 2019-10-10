

JOANN CATHERINE LeBLANC LEE



A memorial service for Joann Catherine LeBlanc Lee will be held Monday October 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. in the Bethlehem Chapel at the Washington National Cathedral.

Joann passed on August 18, 2019 at Forest Hills of Washington, DC. She was active with the the Metropolitan United Methodist Church and many other local organizations. Her full biography was published on August 20, 2019 in the Washington Post.

She is survived by her husband Richard C. Lee of Bethesda, MD; sister Patricia Roggero of Waterford, CT; and sons David of Williamsburg, VA, Michael of Chicago, IL, and Peter of Washington, DC plus many grandchildren, daughters-in-law, and nieces.