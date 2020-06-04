JOANN WALKER
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOANN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joann Walker (Age 60)  
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Joann Walker of Upper Marlboro, MD entered into eternal rest. Beloved wife of Steven; devoted mother to Ja'Nell; and loving mother-in-law to O'Brien Wimbish. She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandsons, Caleb, Isaiah and Josiah; and three siblings, Mildred, George (Patricia) and Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends. A private service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home.www.marshall-marchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved