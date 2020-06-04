Joann Walker (Age 60)
On Sunday, May 24, 2020, Joann Walker of Upper Marlboro, MD entered into eternal rest. Beloved wife of Steven; devoted mother to Ja'Nell; and loving mother-in-law to O'Brien Wimbish. She also leaves to cherish her memory three grandsons, Caleb, Isaiah and Josiah; and three siblings, Mildred, George (Patricia) and Virginia; and a host of other relatives and friends. A private service will be held Friday, June 5, 2020. Interment Maryland National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home.www.marshall-marchfh.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 4, 2020.