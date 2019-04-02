JOANNE BUCK (Age 78)
On Saturday, March 30, 2019, of Burtonsville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Alan N Buck; mother of Gary A. Buck (Alma), Deborah Danaher (Robert), and Caroline Purdum (Robert); grandmother of Victoria, Michael, Tommy, Bobby, Brandon, and Jonathan; great-grandmother of Austin, Rylee and Tommy; sister of Claudia and Helen. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, Wednesday, April 3, from 10 to 11 a.m. where funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Interment Union Cemetery, Burtonsville, MD.