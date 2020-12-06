

Joanna Lynn Mitchell Elpers (Age 52)

Passed away on November 25, 2020 of cancer. Joanna was born in Brunswick, ME, on May 18, 1968. She graduated high school from the Academy of Our Lady of Guam in 1985, received an A. A. in Business Administration from Tidewater Community College in 1987, and a B.S. in Horticulture from Virginia Tech in 1992. While at Virginia Tech, Joanna was a Little Sister of Tau Delta, a social fraternity where she made most of her dearest and long term friendships, including meeting her future husband. Joanna loved gardening, knitting, and mystery novels. In recent years she was a part-time employee at the Burke Nursery in Burke, VA and she started and ran a home day care business in 2009. Joanna was heavily involved in Girl Scouts, being a Lifetime Member, Gold Award recipient, active in the Girl Scouts of the Nation's Capital Service Unit 60-7, and a troop leader for over 15 years. She is predeceased by her father, CDR John T. Mitchell. Joanna is survived by her husband Michael William Elpers, and her children Caroline, Ronan, and Sarah, all of Alexandria, VA. She is also survived by her mother Judy Mitchell of Virginia Beach, VA her brother Jeffrey Mitchell, sister-in-law Sabine, niece Alina, and nephew John, all of Leesburg, VA. Due to the ongoing pandemic a funeral will not be held at this time. A celebration of Joanna's life will be held in 2021 and then her ashes will be interred in the Mitchell family plot in Andover, NJ. In lieu of flowers please donate to Planned Parenthood or the Girl Scouts of the Nation's Capital service unit 60-7.



