

Joanna Gail Sutton George

(Age 93)



Of Winchester, VA peacefully passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born July 2, 1926 to Nancy Pearl (Sutton) Wolfe and biological father "Lem' Epley. Adopted by her maternal grandparents William Enoch and Lydia Margaret (Hoover) Sutton.

Joanna was predeceased in death by her husband of 62 years Donald Lowry George, who passed June 11, 2006 and her sister Norma Jean Bell.

Joanna is survived by her three children, son Keith Lowry George and his life partner Laurie Bowden of Bristow, VA, son Chris Owen George of Stephen City, VA, daughter Julie Ilene (George) and her husband Gregory George of Windham, NH; sister Doris Webb of Townsend, DE; four grandchildren Erika Lynn and husband David Anderson, Rebecca Jo, Brian Kenneth and Bonni Lee; four great grandchildren Tianna, Tryston, Dexter and Samaya Jo and several loving nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in the chapel at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax, VA on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1 p.m. with interment to follow at Fairfax Park.