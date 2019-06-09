The Washington Post

JOANNA POLLARD-YOUNG

Notice
JOANNA C. POLLARD-YOUNG  

On Friday, May 31, 2019, Joanna C. Pollard-Young is survived by her loving husband; one son; two daughters; four brothers; seven sisters; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and many friends. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 12 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at The Community of Hope AME Church, 3701 Branch Ave., Hilcrest Heights, MD. Rev. Tony Lee, pastor. Interment Heritage Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hackett Funeral Service.

Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
