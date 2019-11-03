

JOANNA SHAW-EAGLE



Joanna Shaw-Eagle passed away peacefully from natural causes on Friday, October 25, 2019, at her home in Arlington, VA. She was born on September 10, 1934 She grew up in New York City, where she attended the Rudolph Steiner School, where she gained an appreciation for the arts, which served her throughout life. In 1954, she graduated from Radcliffe College, Summa Cum Laude, where she wrote for the "Harvard Crimson." Afterwards, she was an art critic for Art News. While working in New York, she was mentored by noted art critics, Clement Greenberg and Harold Rosenberg. In 1958, she received a Master's in Calligraphy from the East-West Center in Hawaii. In 1959, she covered culture for the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, where she met her husband, George E. Eagle. They married in 1960. In 1962, she received a fellowship from the U.S. State Department to study in Kyoto. In 1964 and 1965, she traveled throughout Southeast Asia, while her husband reported on the Vietnam War. In 1966, the couple returned to Washington, DC. In 1968, her book, "Buying Art On A Budget," was published. She wrote art criticism as a free-lancer for The Washington Post, Architectural Digest, Harper's Bazaar, Art in America, and numerous other publications. In 1990, she divorced; and in 1992, she married Adolph C. Hendrickson. That year, she also became the art critic for The Washington Times, where she remained for the rest of her career. She is survived by her daughters, Lucinda Eagle and Georgeanna English, and her grandchildren, Aleksei Jablonski and Kari Luthman. A celebration of her life will be held at La Ferme Restaurant in Chevy Chase, MD, at Noon on Friday, November 29 .