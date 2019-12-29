

Joanne Clare McLellan Bartlett

(Age 90)



Of Gloucester, died at her home on December 23, 2019. She was a native of Maryland, who graduated from the University of Maryland as well as Parsons School of Design, and an owner of Walsh-McLellan Interior Design located in Washington, DC. In 1978 Joanne married Carroll W. Bartlett and moved to the Ware River in Gloucester County, where she enjoyed life on the river, traveling, and her beloved dogs. She was a member of Ware Episcopal Church, Garden Club of Gloucester, Gloucester Mathews Humane Society and Association of Interior Design. Husband Carroll Bartlett preceded her in death. She is survived by her brother, George McLellan of Gloucester, stepchildren, Alice Bartlett Quinn of Washington, DC, Fred Bartlett of Bristol, TN, Doris Anderson of Leesburg, VA, grandchildren, Jack and Gibson Bartlett, Chris and Jessica Anderson. A service of remembrance conducted by the Reverend Dr. Kathleen V. Price will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 3, 2020, at Ware Episcopal Church. At her request, memorial contributions may be made to Gloucester Mathews Humane Society, PO Box 385, Gloucester, VA 23061 or , c/o Nancy Drainsfield, 7274 Joseph Lewis Road, Hayes, VA 23072. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.