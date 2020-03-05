Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOANNE CRANE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



JOANNE BUENZLI CRANE

Joanne Buenzli Crane died from brain cancer, at home where she wanted to be, on March 4, 2020. She was a whip-smart lady with a sense of humor and tenacity, and was a trailblazer for women and mothers working for the government. She was born in 1976 in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of Charles and Mary Kay Buenzli. She graduated from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, PA in 1994, and from George Washington University in 1998, Phi Beta Kappa, with a major in International Affairs, Honors Program, and a minor in International Economics. She married Timothy Jacob Crane in 2004. Besides Tim, her family included two daughters, Grace and Julia, who were her joys. A gourmet cook, she could make an amazing meal simply by opening the pantry and refrigerator after just arriving home from the office. Joanne served 8 years as CFO for the Economics and Statistics Administration, followed by two years as acting CFO and the Budget Director at NOAA. For the most recent six years, Joanne served as the CFO of the Census Bureau. She was a recipient of the Silver and Bronze Medal awards for Meritorious Federal Service, and was recognized by her employees as a manager who changed the culture of her organization into one where people felt respected and appreciated. She volunteered at the DC Rape Crisis Center and for the Girl Scouts of America. Her father predeceased her. Left to carry on her passions are her mother, Mary Kay Buenzli; her sister, Theresa Buenzli Costanzo (Joseph) of Mukilteo, WA; her in-laws, Jay and Mary Ann Crane of Hickory, NC; her brother-in-law, Ted Crane (Peggy) of Malvern, PA; her sister-in-law, Nancy Crane Mullally (Matthew) of Woburn, MA; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. She also had countless mutually-devoted neighbors, co-workers and friends. In lieu of flowers, she would be honored to have donations made to FeedAFamily at " Joanne Buenzli Crane died from brain cancer, at home where she wanted to be, on March 4, 2020. She was a whip-smart lady with a sense of humor and tenacity, and was a trailblazer for women and mothers working for the government. She was born in 1976 in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of Charles and Mary Kay Buenzli. She graduated from North Allegheny High School in Wexford, PA in 1994, and from George Washington University in 1998, Phi Beta Kappa, with a major in International Affairs, Honors Program, and a minor in International Economics. She married Timothy Jacob Crane in 2004. Besides Tim, her family included two daughters, Grace and Julia, who were her joys. A gourmet cook, she could make an amazing meal simply by opening the pantry and refrigerator after just arriving home from the office. Joanne served 8 years as CFO for the Economics and Statistics Administration, followed by two years as acting CFO and the Budget Director at NOAA. For the most recent six years, Joanne served as the CFO of the Census Bureau. She was a recipient of the Silver and Bronze Medal awards for Meritorious Federal Service, and was recognized by her employees as a manager who changed the culture of her organization into one where people felt respected and appreciated. She volunteered at the DC Rape Crisis Center and for the Girl Scouts of America. Her father predeceased her. Left to carry on her passions are her mother, Mary Kay Buenzli; her sister, Theresa Buenzli Costanzo (Joseph) of Mukilteo, WA; her in-laws, Jay and Mary Ann Crane of Hickory, NC; her brother-in-law, Ted Crane (Peggy) of Malvern, PA; her sister-in-law, Nancy Crane Mullally (Matthew) of Woburn, MA; and numerous beloved aunts, uncles, nephews and nieces. She also had countless mutually-devoted neighbors, co-workers and friends. In lieu of flowers, she would be honored to have donations made to FeedAFamily at " feed-a-family.org ". The service will be private.

