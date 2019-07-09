

JOANNE FAY GILL



Beloved wife and mother, Joanne Fay Gill, passed away on July 5, 2019, in Phoenix, AZ, after an extended illness from Alzheimer's disease. Born on January 26, 1940, in Pittsburgh, PA, Joanne was the daughter of George and Doris Moffatt. Married to her college sweetheart, Kenneth R. Gill on November 3, 1961, Joanne was a devout Christian and a stay at home mother. She loved her family dearly and spent many years nurturing them and supporting their endeavors. Her passions included sewing, cooking, birdwatching, planting her gardens and loving the many animals the family raised - horses, cows, dogs and cats. Loved by friends and family alike, she had a heart of gold and smile that lit up the room.

Joanne is survived by her husband, Kenneth "Ken" Gill; and her children, Kimberley (Gill) Rimsza and her husband Skip Rimsza of Phoenix, AZ; Kenneth "Rick" Gill Jr. and his wife Melissa Gill of Boulder; CO and Laura (Gill) Pastrana and her husband Robert of Annapolis, MD. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Alex, Taylor and Nicole Rimsza, Kenneth and Brandon Gill, and Kendall and Cameron Jacobsen.

Viewings will be held on Wednesday, July 10, at Taylor Funeral home from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., 147 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD 21401. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, at Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Annapolis, 710 Ridgely Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401 followed by a church to cemetery procession at 12 Noon to Maryland Veterans Cemetery 1122 Sunrise Beach Rd., Crownsville, MD 21032 for a 1:45 p.m. burial ceremony. Reception will follow at Laura Gill Pastrana's residence.