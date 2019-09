Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JoAnne Janus. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Theresa's Catholic Church 23171 St. Theresa Lane Ashburn , VA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Notice



JOANNE MARIE JANUS

JoAnne Marie Janus, age 85, died Sunday, September 8, 2019 at INOVA Loudoun Hospital peacefully with her son at her side. She was born in Renovo, PA to Stella (Pagnatto) and Anthony Curcio on 01 August 1934. Joanne graduated from St. Joseph's of Renovo PA in 1952. She married Robert (Bob) J. Janus on 29 June 1957. Bob and JoAnne lived in Greenbelt, MD for over thirty (30) years, where they were active in the community and were members of St. Hugh of Grenoble Church. They had one son, Craig Anthony Janus. JoAnne was the General Manager at the University of Maryland Bookstore (the UMporium) for over twenty (20) years. She loved reading books, especially Westerns and historical non-fiction. She was an amazing cook and was known for her delicious Italian sauce, pasta, gnocchi, meatballs, scrapples and a variety of Italian desserts; as well as traditional Slovak dishes (Bob's favorite) for each holiday. JoAnne spent hours researching her Italian heritage and had great pride in her roots. She was an avid poker player for many years and joined a local poker group when she moved to Ashburn. JoAnne loved her family and is survived by her son, Craig (Lisa); four grandchildren, Victoria, Zachary, Grace and Hannah; her brother, John Curcio of Renovo, PA; sisters, Rosemary Andrus of Renovo, PA, and Ellen Smith of Ashburn, VA; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on September 19, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Theresa's Catholic Church, 23171 St. Theresa Lane, Ashburn, VA 20147. Interment will be at a date to follow at Arlington National Cemetery, where she will join her husband. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in JoAnne's name to the at www.americancancersociety.com

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 17, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.