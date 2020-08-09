1/1
JOANNE KRAFT
Joanne Marie Morrison Kraft  
Died August 5, 2020, following progressive stages of Alzheimer's Disease.Born January 22, 1937 to Joseph L. Morrison and Mildred "Mickey" Morrison [Leiper], Joanne grew up in Silver Spring, Maryland, attending Academy of the Holy Names, but lived most of her adult life in Orwigsburg, Pennsylvania, where she raised four children and worked as an interior decorator. Joanne loved to travel and had a wide circle of friends who meant the world to her.She is survived by her brother, Joseph Morrison, her sister, Sherry Wilbert, her four children, Ned Kraft (Sheila), Kevin Kraft (Diane), Rita Ann Kraft, and Brian Kraft; grandchildren, William Omlor (Ashley), Mahlon Omlor (Beth), Sylta Cubranich, Piro Cubranich, Noah Kraft, Helen Kraft, Smith Owen Kraft, Martin Kraft; and one great-grandchild, Liam Omlor. All of whom will miss her greatly.Joanne will be interred in a private ceremony at Trinity Episcopal in Pottsville, Pennsylvania. The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to Hawk Mountain Sanctuary where Joanne volunteered for many years.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
