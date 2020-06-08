

JoAnne Langley-Martin (Age 71)

Transitioned to eternity after a short illness on the morning of June 1, 2020 in Annapolis, MD. JoAnne leaves behind her most treasured possessions, her family, five children, Anthony, Kevin, Trina, Crystal and Shannan; 11 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister; and a host of nieces and nephews. She's been reunited in Heaven with her beloved son Timothy, as well as her adoring grandmother, her brother, and her parents, Josephine and Leonard Langley, Sr. Joanne was an amazing mother and an exemplary Christian. She's now taking her rest in God's arms after a job well done on Earth. Funeral services will be held privately by the family on June 9, 2020. Services entrusted to Reese Funeral Professionals, Alexandria VA. Interment at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store