JOANNE MARIE O'DONNELL  

Joanne Marie O'Donnell died at her home on April 17, 2019, from complications related to a stroke. Joanne is survived by seven of her eight children: Anne Donnally of Silver Spring, MD; James O'Donnell of Brunswick, MD.; Amy O'Donnell of Silver Spring, MD; Mary Dellatorre (Dan) of Bethesda, MD; Paul O'Donnell (Robin) of Montgomery Village, MD; Mark O'Donnell of Chestnut Hill, MA; and Matthew O'Donnell (Julie) of Oak Hill, VA. Her son, Rev. Stephen J. O'Donnell, died in 2007 in an automobile accident, while serving as a Catholic priest in Australia. Her husband of 66 years, John Joseph O'Donnell, Jr., died in 2017. There are also 13 surviving grandchildren and three great-granddaughters in her family. A funeral Mass will be offered at 12 noon on Monday, April 22, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906 with a viewing in the church at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Birthright of Silver Spring, 2915-F Olney Sandy Spring Road Olney, Maryland 20832 or Catholic Charities of Washington, D.C.

logo
Funeral Home
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
Funeral Home Details
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 19, 2019
