

JOANNE MARIE O'DONNELL



Joanne Marie O'Donnell died at her home on April 17, 2019, from complications related to a stroke. Joanne is survived by seven of her eight children: Anne Donnally of Silver Spring, MD; James O'Donnell of Brunswick, MD.; Amy O'Donnell of Silver Spring, MD; Mary Dellatorre (Dan) of Bethesda, MD; Paul O'Donnell (Robin) of Montgomery Village, MD; Mark O'Donnell of Chestnut Hill, MA; and Matthew O'Donnell (Julie) of Oak Hill, VA. Her son, Rev. Stephen J. O'Donnell, died in 2007 in an automobile accident, while serving as a Catholic priest in Australia. Her husband of 66 years, John Joseph O'Donnell, Jr., died in 2017. There are also 13 surviving grandchildren and three great-granddaughters in her family. A funeral Mass will be offered at 12 noon on Monday, April 22, at Our Lady of Grace Church, 15661 Norbeck Blvd., Silver Spring, MD 20906 with a viewing in the church at 11 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Birthright of Silver Spring, 2915-F Olney Sandy Spring Road Olney, Maryland 20832 or Catholic Charities of Washington, D.C.