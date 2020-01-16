Joanne R. Inglisa (Age 86)
On Friday, January 10, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Amedeo "Frank" Inglisa; mother of Katherine Inglisa, Christine (Ted Swanton) Inglisa, Michael (Julie) Inglisa, Joseph (Lisa) Inglisa, Paul (Jennifer) Inglisa, John (Holly) Inglisa and Elizabeth (Ed) Sagin. Also survived by 13 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard, West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, January 24, 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Saturday, January 25, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.