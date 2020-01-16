The Washington Post

Joanne R. Inglisa

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Boulevard, West
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads
Rockville, MD
View Map
Joanne R. Inglisa (Age 86)  

On Friday, January 10, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Amedeo "Frank" Inglisa; mother of Katherine Inglisa, Christine (Ted Swanton) Inglisa, Michael (Julie) Inglisa, Joseph (Lisa) Inglisa, Paul (Jennifer) Inglisa, John (Holly) Inglisa and Elizabeth (Ed) Sagin. Also survived by 13 grandchildren. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard, West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Friday, January 24, 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Saturday, January 25, at 10:30 a.m. Inurnment Gate of Heaven Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 16, 2020
