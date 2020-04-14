

Of Brookeville, MD died on April 11, 2020 at her home. Joanne (nee Donahue), born February 16, 1950 in Kansas City, MO to the late Mary Jane (nee) Chattin and Richard Chapman, died of multiform glioblastoma. She is survived by her husband Don; her daughter Jennifer (Matty); two step daughters, Kristen (Ryan) and Jillian (Patrick); seven grandchildren; sisters Kathy (Steve) and Connie; brothers Daniel, JD (Kerri), Ben, Michael (Tammy), Tim (Lorraine); and step-sister Vicky (Paul); as well as her aunt, Pat, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, brothers Emory Clay Campbell III, John Joseph Donahue III, and sister Candace Chapman preceded her in death. Funeral services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to one of two campaigns: help nourish and maintain the meditation path and organic garden which Joanne built lovingly in the woods behind her home. It is enjoyed on a daily basis by neighboring families, children, and pollinators who have an open invitation to enjoy its beauty. Joanne would love your support of the Joanne Rider Pollinator and Tranquility Garden. You may also give to the 2050 Focus to Defeat Glioblastoma. Her daughter has created this fund with the mission of finding a cure, developing support groups and awareness for glioblastoma sufferers, caregivers, and loved ones.