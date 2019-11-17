

Joanne Rule (Age91)



Beloved wife of James T. Rule; beloved mother of Timothy C. Rule and Cecile F. Rule passed away on November 8, 2019 in Morningside House of Ellicott City, MD.

Mrs. Rule (nee Shirley Joanne Thompson) was born, on August 7, 1928 in Mount Ayr, IA, and grew up in Chula Vista, CA. She was the daughter of the late Thomas J. and Irma Fouser Thompson.

She completed her Master's degree in Social Work at the University of Chicago where she met her husband, James Thomas Rule. She married Dr. Rule on September 5, 1959 in Chicago, IL.

Joanne ultimately became Director of Pediatric Social Work at Johns Hopkins Hospital. She was a member of the Ethics Committee at Hopkins, and her work was inspiration for her husband to become involved in Dental Ethics.

They lived in Baltimore and subsequently Deer Isle, ME before moving to Easton in 2006, where they lived until Mrs. Rule moved to Ellicott City in 2015.

She is survived by her son, Timothy Rule, and son-in-law, Leonard Langrick, of Columbia, MD. She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Rule, who died May 9, 2013, and by her daughter, Cecile, who died in 1988.

A memorial service will be held on November 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 111 S. Harrison St., Easton, MD 21601.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to ( www.doctorswithoutborders.org ) or The Nature Conservancy ( www.nature.org ).

Arrangements by Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, P.A., Easton, MD.