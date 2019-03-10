JOANNE CRITZER SOLOMON
JoAnne Critzer Solomon, 89, of Mt. Airy, MD, passed away on February 20, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Solomon. Loving mother of Rebecca Bond (Christopher) and James Solomon(Karen). Sister of the late James Critzer. She was adored by her grandchildren Ryan, Rosemary, Lucy, Cara, and Oliver. She is also survived by her nieces Barbara and JoAnn. Friends and family will be received on March 30, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Murphy Funeral Home in Arlington. Graveside services and interment to follow at Columbia Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Literacy Council of Montgomery County.