Joanne Telliard  

Telliard, Joanne, 79, of Richmond passed away on July 10, 2020. Born Joanne Waszak in 1941 in Cleveland, OH, she attended Magnificat High School in Rocky River, OH. Upon graduation in 1959, she attended Seton Hill College and married William Telliard after graduation. In 1972, after relocating to Washington DC, she worked as an executive assistant for the American Association of University Women, American Bar Association, and the Brookings Institution. She loved reading and discussing politics and policy. She enjoyed gardening, and could always keep a garden in bloom with little effort. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann Gibson (John), William Sean Telliard (Mindy) of Richmond, VA, and Michael Patrick Telliard (Susan) of Libertyville, IL; four grandchildren, William Coleman and Samantha Gibson of Richmond, VA, Luke and Henry Telliard of Libertyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; and her daughter, Mary Kathryn Telliard. Funeral services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the World Central Kitchen. Online guest book available at: