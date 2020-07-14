1/
Joanne Telliard
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Joanne Telliard  
Telliard, Joanne, 79, of Richmond passed away on July 10, 2020. Born Joanne Waszak in 1941 in Cleveland, OH, she attended Magnificat High School in Rocky River, OH. Upon graduation in 1959, she attended Seton Hill College and married William Telliard after graduation. In 1972, after relocating to Washington DC, she worked as an executive assistant for the American Association of University Women, American Bar Association, and the Brookings Institution. She loved reading and discussing politics and policy. She enjoyed gardening, and could always keep a garden in bloom with little effort. She is survived by her children, Elizabeth Ann Gibson (John), William Sean Telliard (Mindy) of Richmond, VA, and Michael Patrick Telliard (Susan) of Libertyville, IL; four grandchildren, William Coleman and Samantha Gibson of Richmond, VA, Luke and Henry Telliard of Libertyville, IL. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years; and her daughter, Mary Kathryn Telliard. Funeral services will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the World Central Kitchen. Online guest book available at:www.affinityfuneralservice.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved