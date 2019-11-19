JOANNE HEINE VILLFORTH (Age 86)
Of Rockville, Md passed away on November 5, 2019. Beloved wife of 66 years to the late John C. Villforth, who died in September 2019; devoted mother of Mary Jane Villforth-Smith
, Elaine Michelle Villforth, and Jenna (Warren) Villforth Veazey; cherished grandmother of Adriana, Matthew, Rosemary, Carl, Dylan and Ellie. A memorial service will be held at Asbury Methodist Village at the Rosborough Cultural Center, 409 Russell Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery with her husband will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joanne H. Villforth' s name to either of the following: The John C. and Joanne H. Villforth Graduate Scholarship in Bioengineering: Checks can be made payable to The Pennsylvania State University to The Pennsylvania State University, Office of Donor and Member Services, 2583 Gateway Drive, Bristol Place One, Suite 130, State College, PA 16801 or American diabetes association https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial
. You can also make your memorial donation by phone at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383).