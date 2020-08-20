JOANNE WEST



JOANNE BARTER WEST (Age 94)

On July 29,2020 Joanne Barter West of Naples, Florida. Widow to Dr. Robert H. Barter, and Mr. Donald G. West; mother of Robert R. Barter (Annette) of Lafayette, CA, James F. Barter (Anne) and Mary Barter Roop (Robert) both of Bethesda, MD; grandmother of Nicole Barter Despins (Eliot), Robert Christian Barter (Ivy), Jessie Barter Henry (Brandon), James Francis Barter, Jr (Amelia), Susie Roop Pomponi (Phil), Joanne Roop Depp (Matt), Jennifer Roop Stretch (Luke); and 15 great-grandchildren; stepmother of David W. West (Therese), Carolyn L. West (Charles Skuba), Tyler J. West, and Steven H. West. Joanne was born in Madison, WI on December 12, 1925, younger daughter of Raymond and Annette Blied. She attended Carleton College before transferring to University of Wisconsin in Madison. In 1948, Joanne married Robert H. Barter of Harvard, IL and then settled in the Chevy Chase, MD area. Joanne and her family became members of All Saints Church, Chevy Chase, MD. She was involved with Landon and Holton-Arms where her children attended school. Joanne was a member of Kenwood Garden Club and Reading Group. She enjoyed international travel, golf, bridge, and socializing in country clubs of Bethesda, MD and Naples, FL. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be especially missed by all. A Memorial service is tentatively scheduled for December 12, 2020 at All Saints Church, Chevy Chase MD. Arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, Chevy Chase, MD.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store