1/
JOANNE WEST
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOANNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOANNE BARTER WEST (Age 94)  
On July 29,2020 Joanne Barter West of Naples, Florida. Widow to Dr. Robert H. Barter, and Mr. Donald G. West; mother of Robert R. Barter (Annette) of Lafayette, CA, James F. Barter (Anne) and Mary Barter Roop (Robert) both of Bethesda, MD; grandmother of Nicole Barter Despins (Eliot), Robert Christian Barter (Ivy), Jessie Barter Henry (Brandon), James Francis Barter, Jr (Amelia), Susie Roop Pomponi (Phil), Joanne Roop Depp (Matt), Jennifer Roop Stretch (Luke); and 15 great-grandchildren; stepmother of David W. West (Therese), Carolyn L. West (Charles Skuba), Tyler J. West, and Steven H. West. Joanne was born in Madison, WI on December 12, 1925, younger daughter of Raymond and Annette Blied. She attended Carleton College before transferring to University of Wisconsin in Madison. In 1948, Joanne married Robert H. Barter of Harvard, IL and then settled in the Chevy Chase, MD area. Joanne and her family became members of All Saints Church, Chevy Chase, MD. She was involved with Landon and Holton-Arms where her children attended school. Joanne was a member of Kenwood Garden Club and Reading Group. She enjoyed international travel, golf, bridge, and socializing in country clubs of Bethesda, MD and Naples, FL. Joanne was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be especially missed by all. A Memorial service is tentatively scheduled for December 12, 2020 at All Saints Church, Chevy Chase MD. Arrangements pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to All Saints Episcopal Church, Chevy Chase, MD.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved