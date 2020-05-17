

Joanne Katherine Yianilos



Joanne Katherine Yianilos passed away peacefully at the Hebrew Home in Rockville MD, on May 6, 2020, after a brief battle with Covid-19. She was born in Buffalo NY, on July 4, 1952, and lived with her family in Tonawanda, NY until 1960, when they relocated to Fort Lauderdale, FL. After high school, she went on to earn a BA in Sociology at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. Her travel career took her first to Washington, DC in 1975, as a travel agent, and on to New York City in 1977, to work for British Airways in corporate sales, and from there to Bryn Mawr, PA where she continued her career, ultimately with United Airlines as an Account Executive. In 2010, she moved to Maryland to be closer to family, and retired in 2012, due to health reasons.

Joanne took advantage of the many opportunities her career offered to travel the world with friends. Travel was her passion, along with a love of the theater. She took every opportunity to organize trips abroad and attend Broadway performances with many dear lifelong friends who shared her interests. She adored her nieces and nephews, and always found time to visit her sister in Chevy Chase, MD, and celebrated many holidays with her parents and brother in Fort Lauderdale. Joanne was an adventurous, caring, thoughtful, generous woman and will be missed by many.

Joanne was predeceased by her parents, John Peter Yianilos and Demetra L. Yianilos. She is survived by her sister, Niki Yianilos (John Carey) of North Bethesda, MD; her brother, Peter Yianilos, of Fort Lauderdale, FL; nephew, Ted Carey; nieces Anna Carey and Isabel Yianilos; grandniece, Caroline Carey; many cousins, and many dear friends.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.