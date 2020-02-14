Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOCELYN MARTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MARTIN Jocelyn White Martin Of Palm Beach, Florida, Washington, DC, and Paris, France, passed away on February 1, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after suffering a ruptured brain aneurysm. Mrs. Martin was beautiful both inside and out. Her smile would light up a room and her laugh was contagious. She loved life and her family. She was a loyal friend to so many. Her family and friends will miss her greatly. She married Robin Bradley Martin on June 9, 2012. They were the love of each other's lives and lived life to the fullest in the time they had together. Mr. Martin passed away on March 21, 2019. They are now happily reunited. Born on June 6, 1953 to George M. and Louise G. White, she graduated from Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio in 1971 and from St. Lawrence University in Canton, NY in 1975 with a B.A. in Government. A former businesswoman and entrepreneur with a background in strategic communications and government relations, she founded Environmental Issues Management, Inc. (EIM), an environmental and risk communication consulting firm in 1990. She worked on over 100 environmental projects across the country and trained numerous corporate executives in risk communication. EIM's clients were in the top 50 of the Fortune 500 companies. In 1998 EIM was sold to Dames and Moore. While running EIM, Mrs. Martin, along with partners, started a sister company, Remedial Technologies Network, LLC (RTN). RTN's first product was the Remediation Information Management System, which provided information on innovative, emerging and existing technologies for cleaning up hazardous waste sites. RTN was later sold to John Wiley & Sons, Inc. Mrs. Martin served in The White House as Director of the President's Commission on White House Fellowships from 2001-2005. After leaving The White House, she served as a consultant to the Ambassador from Qatar on the $100 million Qatar Katrina Fund, which supported health care, housing and education projects to assist victims of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Additional work included: serving as a Vice President at APCO Associates, the Arnold & Porter Consulting Group, where she oversaw the firm's legislative, regulatory, public relations and grassroots coalition building activities; serving in President George H. W. Bush's Transition Office; serving in The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs during the Reagan Administration as Andrew H. Card's Deputy; serving as Manager of Regulatory Affairs for the Can Manufacturers Institute; working as a paralegal for Beveridge & Diamond, P.C. and working for the Congressional Research Service, Library of Congress. She also held internships in the offices of Senator William B. Saxbe (R-OH), Senator Bennett Johnston (D-LA), Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, Committee on House Administration and the House Rural Development Subcommittee. Mrs. Martin was passionate about giving back to her community. At the time of her death she was a member of the Board of Trustees of The Society of the Four Arts, Palm Beach, FL . Other community service included the Allocation Committee for the Town of Palm Beach United Way; Board of Directors, the National Conference on Citizenship; National Council of Advisors, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; Volunteer with Molly, her beloved certified pet therapy dog, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center; Member, Smithsonian Luncheon Group; Member, Washington Opera Business Council; Board of Directors, Columbia Hospital for Women; Leadership Committee, The Salvation Army's Turning Point Project for Women and Children; Board of Trustees, Westmoreland Congregational Church; Sunday School Teacher at Westmoreland Congregational Church; Volunteer Child Life Support Assistant, Children's National Medical Center; and Volunteer Tutor, East End Neighborhood House, Cleveland, Ohio. Mrs. Martin's interests included bridge, golf, creative writing and history. In addition, she was a member of the Metropolitan Club, Washington, DC; the Chevy Chase Club, Chevy Chase, MD; the Sulgrave Club, Washington, DC; the Bath & Tennis Club, Palm Beach, FL; the Everglades Club, Palm Beach, FL and Cercle de l'Union Interalliée, Paris, France. Survivors include her sister, Stephanie Bradford, Stockbridge, MA; brother, Geoffrey White, Guilford, CT; sister, Pamela White, Washington, DC; stepchildren, Christopher Martin, Dana Martin and Catherine Jain, all of Washington, DC, their spouses and a step-grandson; four nieces and a grandnephew. Generous to the end, Mrs. Martin gave the gift of life to three people through organ donation. A private burial will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The Jocelyn and Robin Martin Memorial Lecture at The Society of the Four Arts, 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach, FL 33480.

After leaving The White House, she served as a consultant to the Ambassador from Qatar on the $100 million Qatar Katrina Fund, which supported health care, housing and education projects to assist victims of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. Additional work included: serving as a Vice President at APCO Associates, the Arnold & Porter Consulting Group, where she oversaw the firm's legislative, regulatory, public relations and grassroots coalition building activities; serving in President George H. W. Bush's Transition Office; serving in The White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs during the Reagan Administration as Andrew H. Card's Deputy; serving as Manager of Regulatory Affairs for the Can Manufacturers Institute; working as a paralegal for Beveridge & Diamond, P.C. and working for the Congressional Research Service, Library of Congress. She also held internships in the offices of Senator William B. Saxbe (R-OH), Senator Bennett Johnston (D-LA), Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, Committee on House Administration and the House Rural Development Subcommittee. Mrs. Martin was passionate about giving back to her community. At the time of her death she was a member of the Board of Trustees of The Society of the Four Arts, Palm Beach, FL . Other community service included the Allocation Committee for the Town of Palm Beach United Way; Board of Directors, the National Conference on Citizenship; National Council of Advisors, Center for the Study of the Presidency and Congress; Volunteer with Molly, her beloved certified pet therapy dog, at Walter Reed Army Medical Center; Member, Smithsonian Luncheon Group; Member, Washington Opera Business Council; Board of Directors, Columbia Hospital for Women; Leadership Committee, The Salvation Army's Turning Point Project for Women and Children; Board of Trustees, Westmoreland Congregational Church; Sunday School Teacher at Westmoreland Congregational Church; Volunteer Child Life Support Assistant, Children's National Medical Center; and Volunteer Tutor, East End Neighborhood House, Cleveland, Ohio. Mrs. Martin's interests included bridge, golf, creative writing and history. In addition, she was a member of the Metropolitan Club, Washington, DC; the Chevy Chase Club, Chevy Chase, MD; the Sulgrave Club, Washington, DC; the Bath & Tennis Club, Palm Beach, FL; the Everglades Club, Palm Beach, FL and Cercle de l'Union Interalliée, Paris, France. Survivors include her sister, Stephanie Bradford, Stockbridge, MA; brother, Geoffrey White, Guilford, CT; sister, Pamela White, Washington, DC; stepchildren, Christopher Martin, Dana Martin and Catherine Jain, all of Washington, DC, their spouses and a step-grandson; four nieces and a grandnephew. Generous to the end, Mrs. Martin gave the gift of life to three people through organ donation. A private burial will be held for family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in her memory to The Jocelyn and Robin Martin Memorial Lecture at The Society of the Four Arts, 100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach, FL 33480. 