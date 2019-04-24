

JODY ANNE WILLOUGHBY (Age 63)



Of Upper Marlboro, MD passed away at home on April 20, 2019. She was born on October 12, 1955 in Washington, DC to Charles Sherwood Willoughby and the late Patricia A. Willoughby.

She is survived by her husband, John Pesch; father, Charles Sherwood Willoughby; sister, Terry Bjornson and her husband Douglas; her brother, Patrick Willoughby; and her sister-in-law, Wendy Sievers. She is also survived by nieces. Samantha Koch, Sandra Sievers-Somerville, and nephews, Nicholas, Jesse, and Steven Frame and Scott Sievers.

A Memorial service will be held on Saturday April 27, 2019, 11 a.m., at the Healing Place Church, 2106 Crane Highway, Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment is private. Memorial contributions may be made to Crystal Peaks Youth Ranch, 19344 Innes Market Road, Bend, Oregon 97703. Arrangements by Rausch Funeral Home, Port Republic, MD.