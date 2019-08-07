The Washington Post

JOE CLINE (1933 - 2019)
Service Information
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Notice
JOE WAYNE CLINE (Age 86)  

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Joe Wayne Cline of Falls Church, VA passed away peacefully with his family at his side. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Viola Cline. He was the beloved father of Joe Cline, Jr. (Deborah) of Sterling, VA, and Cynthia Cline Reppert of Reston, VA; grandfather of Ryan Reppert, Jacob Cline and Kaitlyn Cline.
 
He served the United States Army for two years, receiving an Honorable Discharge, and continued serving eight years in the US Army Reserves. He began a 53 year career as a Medical Service Officer with the Central Intelligence Agency. As a 30 year Agency staff officer, he earned the Intelligence Commendation Medal, then served 23 years as an independent contractor.
 
A viewing will be held at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA 22315 Friday, August 9, 2019 from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral service will be held the following morning at Mt. Calvary Community Church, 6731 Beulah St., Franconia, VA 22310 at 11 a.m. Interment Schurtz Cemetery.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 7, 2019
