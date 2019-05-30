The Washington Post

JOE DAVIS

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences to the family for the loss of your..."
    - JS
  • "Please accept my condolences for the loss of your loved..."
Service Information
Capitol Mortuary Inc - New Washington
1425 MARYLAND AVENUE, NE
Washington, DC
20002-5036
(202)-399-6999
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Guildfield Baptist Church
1023 Otis Street NE
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Guildfield Baptist Church
1023 Otis Street NE
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

JOE NEAL DAVIS  
Sunrise: January 20, 1956  
Sunset: May 16, 2019  

Passed peacefully surrounded by family on May 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Naja Davis and two grandchildren, Kenneth Davis and Kamyah Davis, He also leaves six sisters, Ernestine Petty, Peggy Bullock, Barbara Fields, Elizabeth, Judy and Carolyn Davis; four brothers, Thessalonia Fields, Clarence, Willie and Ernest Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Guildfield Baptist Church, 1023 Otis Street NE from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Services by CAPITOL MORTUARY.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.