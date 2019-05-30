JOE NEAL DAVIS
Sunrise: January 20, 1956
Sunset: May 16, 2019
Passed peacefully surrounded by family on May 16, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter Naja Davis and two grandchildren, Kenneth Davis and Kamyah Davis, He also leaves six sisters, Ernestine Petty, Peggy Bullock, Barbara Fields, Elizabeth, Judy and Carolyn Davis; four brothers, Thessalonia Fields, Clarence, Willie and Ernest Davis and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Guildfield Baptist Church, 1023 Otis Street NE from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Services by CAPITOL MORTUARY.