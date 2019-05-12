Joe Frank
Of Potomac and Silver Spring, MD, born in 1933 in Manhattan, New York, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019 after a long illness. After earning a B.S. in engineering physics from the University of Colorado on an NROTC scholarship, he served three years in the US Navy
as a naval aviator, flying jet aircraft. Upon release from the Navy, he earned an MS and PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland, and then worked at the NSA for four years as an electrical engineer. Dr. Frank then was employed by the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Lab, where he authored more than 29 papers and patents, contributed chapters to four books, participated in panels with NATO allies to define future joint radar operations, and contributed concepts for next generation radars for Ballistic Missile Defense, earning international recognition. In 1970, he co-founded the Washington office of Technology Service Corp, where he performed studies for the Army on PATRIOT and DOME radars, for the Army on AEGIS defense, and for the Air Force on Ballistic Missile Defense radars as well as many others, and served as president of TSC for four years. He traveled the world with his wife of 56 years, loved racquetball, tennis, skiing, and old movies. He is survived by his wife, Barbara (nee Rothman); his daughters, Michelle (Marcus Motta) and Lauren (Jeff Birnbaum); granddaughters, Kyla, Taryn, and Danielle, his brothers, Morton (Joyce), Sheldon and numerous other nieces, nephews, and cousins. A third brother, Stephen (Shelley) is deceased. Service will be held at the chapel at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD. 20812. Contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by Hines Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.