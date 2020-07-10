JOE MAYFIELD

It is with great sadness that we announce that on Friday July 3, 2020 after a long and brave battle, our beloved Joe Clyde Mayfield has passed on. Joe was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend and his smile and humor will be greatly missed. His memorial service will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Fellowship will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the memorial will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The service will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Face masks are required while inside the building. The service will also be live streamed via Funeral Vue Memorial ID: 32589 Password: (Leave Blank).