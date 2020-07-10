1/1
JOE MAYFIELD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

JOE CLYDE MAYFIELD  
It is with great sadness that we announce that on Friday July 3, 2020 after a long and brave battle, our beloved Joe Clyde Mayfield has passed on. Joe was a loving father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend and his smile and humor will be greatly missed. His memorial service will be held on Tuesday July 14, 2020. Fellowship will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the memorial will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 noon. The service will be held at Marshall-March Funeral Home, 4308 Suitland Rd, Hillcrest Heights, MD 20746. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Face masks are required while inside the building. The service will also be live streamed via Funeral Vue Memorial ID: 32589 Password: (Leave Blank).www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
13
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
14
Memorial service
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Marshall's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4308 Suitland Road
Suitland, MD 20746
(301) 736-1616
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved