Joe Brantley Owens
Longtime resident of Vienna, VA, recently living in Waxhaw, NC, died Sunday October 13, 2019. He leaves behind his wife Jane M. Owens of Waxhaw, NC; his son, Joe B. Owens II of Cumming, GA; his step-son, Blaine Jiron of Charlotte, NC; his sisters, Clarice Emerson of Montgomery, AL, and Mildred Cox of Warner Robins, GA. He is preceded in death by his parents, Laura Smith
Owens and Alexander Brantley Owens, his brothers, Fox Owens and Smith Owens, his sisters, Lois Guy, Ann Thompson and Margaret MacMaster.
oe was born in Brundidge, AL and moved to the Washington, DC area upon joining the U.S. Army
in 1951. Soon after his military service ended in 1953 he worked for DC Transit / Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority as a street car driver, bus driver, tour guide and subway station manager until his 1991 retirement. He enjoyed being involved in many clubs and activities including, but not limited to, the Masonic Order, both Concord Lodge #307 of Vienna, VA and Potomac Lodge #5 of Washington, DC, as well as the Scottish Rite Order. He was an active Shriner since 1973 with Kena Temple of Fairfax, VA. He thoroughly enjoyed driving his mini motorized corvette in parades and competitions with the Kena 500 Unit.
An upcoming memorial and graveside service will be scheduled for the Spring of 2020.