JOE SIMS (1961 - 2019)
Service Information
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD
20735
(301)-868-0900
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Lee Funeral Home
6633 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd.
Clinton, MD 20735
Notice
JOE L. SIMS  

Joe L. Sims was born May 22, 1961, transitioned to eternal life on June 29, 2019. Parents, John L. Sims Sr., Martha Lee (Nettles) Sims; brothers, James Sims Sr., Roy Sims and his sister, Shelly Ann Macklin, preceded him in death. Joe was born in Lima Ohio. A graduate of Lima Senior High School in 1980. He graduated from Wright State University with a Bachelor's degree in Science. He enlisted in the U.S. National Guard followed by an enlistment in the U.S. Army. Mr. Sims was employed with U.S. Customs as well as the U.S. Treasury Department. He leaves to cherish brothers, John L. Sims Jr. (Linda), Melvin D. Sims (Cheryl), Ernest Sims and Tony Long; four sisters, Ruby Sims, Armin Petty (Charles), Betty Sims and Carolyn Sims and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held Friday July 5, 2019, with visitation from 12 noon until time of service at 1 p.m. at Lee Funeral Home in Clinton, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on July 4, 2019
bullet U.S. Army
