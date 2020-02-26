The Washington Post

JOEL BURTON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOEL BURTON.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Tifereth Israel
7701 Sixteenth Street NW
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Judean Memorial Gardens
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd.
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Joel Stephen Burton  

Husband of Alice, father of Josh and Rachael (Michael Abrahams) and grandfather of Max Abrahams, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 after a long illness. He is also survived by brothers Charles and Alan Burton.
 
Funeral services will be held at Tifereth Israel, 7701 Sixteenth Street NW, Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 26 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. Shiva will be at Alice Burton's home on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m. Contributions in Joel's memory can be made to Columbia Grammar School, Hobart College or the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon
Donations