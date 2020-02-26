

Joel Stephen Burton



Husband of Alice, father of Josh and Rachael (Michael Abrahams) and grandfather of Max Abrahams, passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 after a long illness. He is also survived by brothers Charles and Alan Burton.

Funeral services will be held at Tifereth Israel, 7701 Sixteenth Street NW, Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 26 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd., Olney, MD. Shiva will be at Alice Burton's home on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday nights at 7 p.m. with services at 7:30 p.m. Contributions in Joel's memory can be made to Columbia Grammar School, Hobart College or the . Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi FH, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.