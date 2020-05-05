JOEL R. FASSLER
On May 3, 2020, JOEL R. FASSLER of Washington D.C, passed away at the age of 76. He is survived by his devoted wife, Bettifae Fassler, sister Naomi (Nick) Theisz, sister-in-law Neneng Fassler, and many nieces, a nephew and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Julia Fassler and his brother Larry Fassler. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Joel's memory may be sent to East Rock Creek Village, 7701 13th Street NW, Washington, DC 20012 or www.eastrockcreekvillage.org
. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.