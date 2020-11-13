

JOEL HUNTER, III

Joel Hunter, III of Chevy Chase, MD, died November 17, 2020 at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda from Covid-19. He was born in Atlanta, GA on April 2,1933, the son of Joel Hunter Jr. and Elinor (Johnson) Hunter. Joel graduated from Bronxville High School in Bronxville, NY in 1951 and went on to graduate from Yale University before beginning his career as a CPA. After working at Haskins & Sells for several years, Joel worked at First National City Bank in New York, Howard Bank in Burlington, VT and Sendero/Fiserv in Phoenix, AZ. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Elinor Green Hunter. He is survived by his son, Michael Hunter and his husband Gary Ritacco. He also leaves behind his companion Clare Fieldhouse, along with close family friends, Susan and Robert Fratkin and Germaine Broussard. Joel loved to travel the world. He met his wife, Elinor, on a Smithsonian-guided cruise of the British Isles. After marrying, Elinor and Joel traveled extensively from their new home in Phoenix, reaching destinations as exotic as Antarctica. While traveling, Joel and Elinor also loved to cross-country ski near their homes in Ottawa and northern Arizona. Once Joel retired, they returned to the east coast and settled into their house in Friendship Heights. After Elinor passed, Joel moved into Five Star Residences in Chevy Chase where he lived until his recent illness. The family would like to thank the Fratkins, Ms. Broussard, as well as Elizabeth Ayechemi and Elfinesh Lankebo from Home Instead for all of the kind and helpful care they provided to Joel over these past years. They would also like to thank the staff of the assisted living floor of Five Star. Please note memorial service to be planned at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society in Joel's name.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store