The Washington Post

JOEL MARTINEZ BEVERLY Sr.

Service Information
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD
20746
(301)-899-0687
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
8801 Ardwick Ardmore Rd
Glenarden, MD
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Notice
JOEL MARTINEZ BEVERLY, SR.  

Departed this life on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Beloved husband of Adrianne Beverly; devoted father of Joel Beverly, Jr. (Crystal), William and Tyrone Wright and Angela Beverly Hill and Jennifer Darrington. He is also survived by nine grandchildren; sister, Consuella Goosby (Joseph), Sara Furr-Giddings, Gale Tyree (Jerry) and Dedria Tyree and a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday, February 18 at Shiloh Baptist Church, 8801 Ardwick Ardmore Rd., Glenarden, MD from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangement by Hodges and Edwards.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 15, 2020
