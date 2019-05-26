JOEL E. McLEOD, JR. (Age 78)
COL U.S. Army (Ret.)
Joel E. McLeod, Jr., of Upper Marlboro, MD, peacefully passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at home with his family. He was born in Albany, GA to Joel (deceased) and Eva M.W. McLeod. He is survived by his loving wife, Linda B. McLeod; son, Bernard (Takeisha); mother; three grandchildren; sisters, Judyth Miller (Bernard) and Kay Washington (Leslie); brother, Benjamin McLeod; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Turner Memorial AME Church, 7201 16th Place, Hyattsville, MD 20783. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. with Kappa Alpha Psi ceremony at 11:30 a.m., Service: 12 noon. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.