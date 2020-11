Joel Miller of Potomac, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved husband of 46 years to Linda Miller; devoted father of Seth, Ethan and Eli Miller and father-in-law of Pam and Jessica; loving grandfather of Cecily and Noah. Services will be held privately. A memorial service will be held in the summer. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of choice . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.