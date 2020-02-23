

Joel Packer (Age 65)



Passed away suddenly on January 25, 2020. Born in Brooklyn, NY, Joel graduated from SUNY Binghamton and worked at the National Education Association for most of his career. Later, while at the Raben Group, he was Executive Director of the Committee for Education Funding. Joel was a respected voice for education on Capitol Hill, a gifted strategist, and he had an encyclopedic knowledge of federal education programs and policy. He mentored countless individuals and will be remembered for his sense of humor and infectious laugh.

Joel leaves behind his beloved wife of 37 years, Carolyn Henrich, who shared his passion for education, his love of travel, and his joy in their family and the Washington Nationals. Joel is also survived by two daughters, Elizabeth Packer and Rebecca Brown; son-in-law, George Brown; and grandchildren, Oliver and Victoria.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the ; Democratic National Committee; Esperanza Education Fund; NEA Foundation; or Equal Justice Initiative.

A private memorial is being planned.