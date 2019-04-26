JOEL SIMON
On Friday, April 19, 2019, Joel D. Simon of Sandy Spring, Maryland. Joel is survived by his brother Walter ("Bonnie Forman"), his aunts Hilda Cohen and Lynn Michaels, his nieces and nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a great-great nephew.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. at Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care; 1091 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Almas Shriners Transportation Fund (www.almasshriners.org/donate
) or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.