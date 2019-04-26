The Washington Post

JOEL SIMON

JOEL SIMON  

On Friday, April 19, 2019, Joel D. Simon of Sandy Spring, Maryland. Joel is survived by his brother Walter ("Bonnie Forman"), his aunts Hilda Cohen and Lynn Michaels, his nieces and nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews, and a great-great nephew.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, April 28, 1 p.m. at Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care; 1091 Rockville Pike, Rockville, MD 20852. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Almas Shriners Transportation Fund (www.almasshriners.org/donate) or a . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 26, 2019
