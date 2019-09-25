The Washington Post

On Monday, September 23, 2019, Josephine Marie LiCausi of Silver Spring, Maryland. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Joseph LiCausi; loving mother of Antoinette Winkler and Stephanie (Ronny) Salameh; daughter of the late Salvatore and Domenica (nee Caminiti) DiGregorio; loving grandmother of Nicole and Alissa Winkler, Danielle and Nick Salameh; sister of the late Rose Marie (Benjamin) Rapuano and the late John DiGregorio. Also survived by sister-in-law Joan DiGregorio, and nieces Michele Henise and Nancy Heuber and many other loving nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Church, 70 University Boulevard East, Silver Spring, Maryland on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. Entombment in Fort Lincoln Cemetery Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America (MGFA) at www.myasthenia.org. Please view and sign the family guestbook at

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 25, 2019
