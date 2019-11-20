

JOETTA BUTCHERS CARR



Joetta Butchers Carr passed away peacefully surrounded by family on November 16, 2019 after a long battle with advanced bladder cancer.

Joetta found pure joy and purpose in caring for others. She served as a registered operating room nurse for nearly a decade until she dedicated her life to her family when she became a mother. She helped raise three generations, serving as a powerful role model who taught love and compassion even in the most challenging of times. Joetta was infectiously positive and courageous. In nine years, Joetta fought three different types of cancer. She was a true warrior.

She is predeceased by her husband of 66 years James P. Carr and survived by her children, Timothy and Cynthia; her grandchildren, Kasandra, Brittany, Timothy Jr. and Patrick; and six great-grandchildren.

Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019, at Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD 20904.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations be made to The Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center where she received the majority of her care.