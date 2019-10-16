

Johan Gotfred Becker (Age 61)



Of Chevy Chase, MD, died peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Sibley Memorial Hospital surrounded by family and dear friends.

Johan will be lovingly remembered by his wife of more than 30 years, Elizabeth Dempsey Becker and their three children, William, James and Claire. He will be missed by his brother Frants Becker and sister Tine Raunstrup Hansen as well as a large extended family and close friends in both the USA and Denmark.

Johan was born on January 12, 1958 in Copenhagen, Denmark to Erik and Nina Becker. He graduated with an MBA from Copenhagen Business School and had a long international career in business development and consulting, most recently at Philips Lighting.

Friends will be received at the Chapel of The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 5949 Western Avenue NW, Washington, DC on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5 until 7 p.m.

A funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the church of The Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament at the same address. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Johan's memory to the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area at www.pfnca.org

