Johann Usilton Reynolds
Mrs. Johann Usilton Reynolds, 84, of Frederick, passed away peacefully at home on April 20, 2020. Johann was preceded in death by two of her sons, Thomas J. Tyler, and Jeffrey F. Tyler, and her daughter-in-law, Janet Tyler. She is survived by her loving husband, John; a daughter, Jennifer Mulling and husband, Robert; a son, John Tyler; seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and numerous friends. A memorial service and inurnment will be planned after the current emergency has passed. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mrs. Reynolds memory may be made to the .