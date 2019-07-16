Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHANNA BONNELYCKE. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



JOHANNA O. BONNELYCKE

Of Ashburn, VA, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Johanna was born to Hans Eduard and Marie Zuern in Stuttgart, Germany, on January 20, 1933. Over the years, Johanna lived in England, San Jose, the Seattle area, New Jersey, San Diego, Copenhagen, Backnang in the suburbs of Stuttgart, and New Hampshire. In 1978, Johanna and her family moved to Rockville, Maryland, where she and her husband Byrg lived until 2009 when they moved to Ashburn, Virginia. Johanna had a variety of jobs over her lifetime, including teacher, interpreter, and analyst at the U.S. Public Health Service. One of the jobs she was most proud of was teaching English to children of Turkish immigrants (Gastarbeiter) in Germany and helping their families overcome the obstacles they faced. She frequently described herself as a do-er, and often stepped in to advocate for others she felt could use a leg up. She loved to tell the story of a teacher who described one of her own children as "critical, a positive element...but very critical." Her reply was, "Mr. Heim, I teach my children to be critical." In 1979, Johanna started working for the U.S. Public Health Service as a GS-3 clerk-typist. Despite not having a U.S. college degree, she worked her way up to a GS-14 position by the time she retired in 1995. Once in Ashburn, Johanna set up an interfaith church at her retirement community and started English classes for the facility's housekeeping staff, many of whom are immigrants. Johanna's husband, Byrg E. Bonnelycke, predeceased her. She is survived by three children, Nina Bonnelycke, Mark Bonnelycke, and Teresa Bonnelycke Colony, along with five grandchildren. Memorial service private. She was a positive element.

