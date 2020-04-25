

Johanna Eleanore Harris (Age 80)



Passed away on April 19, 2020, after a courageous battle with COVID-19. She was born and raised in Bonn, Germany, and spent her adult life in Mclean, Virginia. Johanna was the beloved wife of William George Harris for 52 years before his death in 2016. Johanna was a wonderful caring mother and grandmother. Her children will sorely miss her; John William and Mark George; daughter in law Maria Alma and grandchildren Kelly Andrea and John Michael. Johanna spent several years working for the German Embassy in Washington DC, where she met her husband William, who was a Captain in the US Army.

She enjoyed gardening, reading, and walking about getting to know her wonderful neighbors. She traveled extensively throughout the world with her husband, who both took delight in experiencing new cultures. She adored children and especially her grandchildren. Johanna had a very friendly, loving, outgoing soul and treated everyone like she knew them, with warmth and kindness. She put others before her in her want to care for all.

The funeral was Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the National Memorial Park Cemetery, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia. Due to the current circumstances, the service will be attended by immediate family only. Thank you for your understanding. To contact the family directly, please call Mark (son) at 703-893-4698 or John (son) at 954-864-9441.