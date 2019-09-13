The Washington Post

JOHANNA MAHONY

Johanna Josephine Mahony  
(Age 78)  

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, Johanna Josephine Mahony, of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of Donald M. Mahony; mother of Lillian Ricker, Eileen Zelaya and Josephine Hagerty; mother-in-law of Raymond, Michael and Craig; grandmother of Sean (Rina), Joey, Shannon, Kerry and Tara. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), on Sunday, September 15, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Evangelist Historic Church, 9700 Rosensteel Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Monday, September 16 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, MD 20850.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 13, 2019
