John Henry Corbitt, Jr.



Passed away suddenly on October 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife Margaret and many other relatives and friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785.

Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and Funeral services immediately following.