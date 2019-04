Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOHN A. CRUEL JR..



JOHN A. CRUEL, JR.

1938 - 2016



Johnny, it's been three years since we last heard your kind voice, held your tender hand or traveled our favorite places together. But it was just this morning that we thought of you deeply, miss you sincerely and thank God for every memory of us together.

Always faithful your beloved wife, Voncie Mae, children and grandchilden.