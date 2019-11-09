

Rear Admiral John F. Addams



Died November 3, 2019. He was born in Fort Thomas, Kentucky August 3, 1930 to Cyrus and Gladys Addams. He was the youngest of five siblings, all of whom grew to be successful leaders in business, education, and military careers. He grew up in Fort Thomas, graduated from Highlands High School in 1948, Harvard College in 1952 and received a Master's Degree from George Washington University in 1963.

Admiral Addams joined the Navy in 1953 and spent 38 years proudly serving his country. Among the many positions in his lengthy career in the Navy, he commissioned both the USS Pratt and USS Jouett, commanded the USS Cochrane and Destroyer Squadrons 5 and 7. He served as Commander Middle East Forces in Bahrain and as Commandant of the National War College in Washington, DC. During his Naval career, Admiral Addams received numerous awards and commendations, including multiple Bronze Stars , Distinguished Service Medal, Defense Superior Service Medal, Legion of Merit with Gold Star, Navy Commendation Medals and multiple Service Awards from The Republic of Vietnam.

After retiring from the Navy, Admiral Addams enjoyed travel, visiting friends and family, annual visits to Nantucket and attending weekly services at National Presbyterian Church. Later in life, he especially enjoyed his position as patriarch of the Addams clan.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Mary Ellen of Boston, Massachusetts. They met on Nantucket, where they were working during the summer of 1952. They were married at Nantucket's Congregational Church, seven weeks after they met. John and Mary Ellen were blessed with two sons, Tom and Peter, and their wives Barbara and Karen, and grandchildren Timothy, Caitlin, Neftaly, Mary Anne, and Caroline. Admiral Addams was pre-deceased by his parents, his three brothers and sister, and beloved granddaughter, Mary Anne. He received loving care from his nieces and nephews, and their extended families.

Burial with full military honors will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Presbyterian Church 4101 Nebraska Ave NW, Washington DC 20016.